Thomas Gravestock death: Man charged with murder
- 24 August 2018
A man has been charged with murder after a body was found by police.
Officers and paramedics were called to a property on Butterwick Walk, Corby, at about 11:20 BST on Wednesday where they found Thomas Gravestock, 35, dead at the scene.
Sean Doherty, 24, of Lincoln Way, Corby will appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
A 61-year-old man arrested in connection with Mr Gravestock's death has been released under investigation.