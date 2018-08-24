Northampton

Thomas Gravestock death: Man charged with murder

  • 24 August 2018
Thomas Gravestock Image copyright Northamptonshire Police
Image caption Thomas Gravestock was found dead at a property in Butterwick Walk in Corby

A man has been charged with murder after a body was found by police.

Officers and paramedics were called to a property on Butterwick Walk, Corby, at about 11:20 BST on Wednesday where they found Thomas Gravestock, 35, dead at the scene.

Sean Doherty, 24, of Lincoln Way, Corby will appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

A 61-year-old man arrested in connection with Mr Gravestock's death has been released under investigation.

