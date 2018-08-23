Northampton

Two arrested after man found dead in Corby

  • 23 August 2018
Thomas Gravestock Image copyright Northamptonshire Police
Image caption Thomas Gravestock, 35, was found dead at a property in Butterwick Walk in Corby

Two men have been arrested after a 35-year-old man was found dead.

The body of Thomas Gravestock was discovered by police and paramedics at a property in Butterwick Walk, Corby, at about 11:20 BST on Wednesday.

A 61-year-old man and a man aged 24 have been arrested as part of the murder inquiry.

Northamptonshire Police has appealed for anyone who saw Mr Gravestock between 08:00 on Tuesday and 11:20 Wednesday to contact them.

Image copyright Google
Image caption Police have been carrying out investigations at the property in Butterwick Walk

