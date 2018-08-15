Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A warehouse in Daventry was badly damaged in the fire

A large warehouse which burnt to the ground in March is set to be rebuilt.

Prologis UK has submitted plans to build a new storage and distribution facility after its previous building in Parsons Road, Daventry, was destroyed.

It took more than 50 firefighters to extinguish the fire at the Drayton Fields Industrial Estate.

Police said a man they arrested on suspicion of arson was released with no further action but added they were still appealing for information.

No one was hurt in the fire, but a plume of smoke could be seen for miles around and local people were advised to close their windows and doors.

'Most serious fire'

The old warehouse - which contained gardening supplies - had to be demolished. Daventry Town Council has raised no objection to the scheme but wants to see a sprinkler system installed.

Commenting on the proposal, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "This was the most serious fire in Northamptonshire for a number of years.

"The impact on the local community and businesses was considerable along with the financial loss to the previous occupiers of this site.

"We request that a cost versus benefit analysis is undertaken to consider the true costs of a sprinklered building against one built without sprinklers. This process must consider the potential arson risk of the proposed development."

However councillors on Daventry District Council's planning committee will only be able to grant or reject the application based on the whether the proposed development is an acceptable use of land.

Officers have recommended that the scheme is approved when a planning meeting takes place on Wednesday evening.