A financial crisis at a council facing major service cuts was of its own making, a government minister said.

Communities secretary James Brokenshire said there had been "specific issues" of poor budget management at Northamptonshire County Council, which agreed last week to save £70m by March.

Former council leader Heather Smith had blamed unfair government funding.

The outcome of a judicial review into the potential closure of 21 of its libraries is expected on Tuesday.

Two separate legal actions were lodged against planned cuts to funding, and community groups have registered their interest in taking over the running of 17 of the libraries.

Mr Brokenshire said: "The reports into Northamptonshire underline that there were specific issues of not administering their budgets well and not actually confronting some of the challenges that council had.

"That's why I have put a team into there to really deal with that and support that and I look forward to hearing the next steps they recommend."

Mrs Smith resigned after a highly critical report in March accused leaders of "weak budgetary control", and two government commissioners were sent in to oversee the authority.

On Thursday the council backed an action plan to reduce spending and will now work out what impact this will have on individual services and jobs.

Children's services, road maintenance and waste management are among those facing cuts but bosses have vowed to protect vulnerable children and adults.

The authority is expected to be replaced with a new unitary council in 2020.