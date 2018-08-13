Image copyright Google Image caption Police signed off a tweet about the incident with the hashtag #coppercino

A pair of armed robbers got more than they bargained for when their heist at a takeaway coffee shop was interrupted by police parked in the drive-thru.

Northamptonshire Police Armed Response Vehicle tweeted that the raid happened at a Starbucks in St James Retail Park, Northampton at about 05:00 BST.

Two men threatened staff with weapons and took cash, but "didn't account" for police buying coffee at the same time.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and is in custody.

No information was given about the second man said to be involved.

Starbucks said in a statement: "We will continue to help the police with their investigation and our priority remains supporting our store team."