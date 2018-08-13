Northampton

Starbucks armed robbery thwarted by police in drive-thru

  • 13 August 2018
Starbucks, Northampton Image copyright Google
Image caption Police signed off a tweet about the incident with the hashtag #coppercino

A pair of armed robbers got more than they bargained for when their heist at a takeaway coffee shop was interrupted by police parked in the drive-thru.

Northamptonshire Police Armed Response Vehicle tweeted that the raid happened at a Starbucks in St James Retail Park, Northampton at about 05:00 BST.

Two men threatened staff with weapons and took cash, but "didn't account" for police buying coffee at the same time.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and is in custody.

No information was given about the second man said to be involved.

Starbucks said in a statement: "We will continue to help the police with their investigation and our priority remains supporting our store team."

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites