Starbucks armed robbery thwarted by police in drive-thru
A pair of armed robbers got more than they bargained for when their heist at a takeaway coffee shop was interrupted by police parked in the drive-thru.
Northamptonshire Police Armed Response Vehicle tweeted that the raid happened at a Starbucks in St James Retail Park, Northampton at about 05:00 BST.
Two men threatened staff with weapons and took cash, but "didn't account" for police buying coffee at the same time.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and is in custody.
No information was given about the second man said to be involved.
Starbucks said in a statement: "We will continue to help the police with their investigation and our priority remains supporting our store team."