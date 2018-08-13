Image copyright Google Image caption Officers have asked anyone with information to contact them

A body has been discovered in the back of a burning van on an industrial estate.

Northamptonshire Police gave no further information about the victim, who was found inside the vehicle on Horsley Road, Northampton, at about 04:00 BST.

A statement issued by the county force said the death was "being treated as unexplained".

An investigation is under way and officers have asked anyone with information to contact them.