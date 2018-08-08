Image copyright Google Image caption Police say the attack happened at an address in Bridge Street, Northampton, on Monday

An attack which saw a police officer's ear "bitten off" has been described as "abhorrent and totally unacceptable".

The assault on the Northamptonshire officer happened after police were called to an address in Bridge Street in Northampton at 18:30 BST on Monday.

A 36-year-old of no fixed address has been charged with wounding with intent and assaulting a police officer.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley tweeted that the impact on the victim's family and colleagues "was plain to see".

Mr Adderley said surgery on the victim had been "successful", adding "the officer is in good spirits and has full Fed [Police Federation] support".

The head of the county force, who started as chief constable on Monday following the retirement of predecessor Simon Edens, went on to call the attack "abhorrent and totally unacceptable".