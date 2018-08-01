Image caption Scores of residents gathered outside Northamptonshire County Council headquarters to protest over proposed cuts

Angry residents have gathered outside Northamptonshire County Council to protest about cuts to services.

The Conservative-led authority is holding an emergency meeting in a bid to save £70m by next March.

The council has been forced to impose spending controls twice in six months but has vowed to protect children and vulnerable adults.

A leading financial expert has warned essential services could be "cut to the very bone".

Rob Whiteman, chief of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy, added that "all local government is finding it hard at the moment but Northamptonshire is finding it particularly difficult..."

Council leader Matthew Golby has proposed services be cut back to a "core offer" but said the authority had to decide what it could "realistically provide".

Image caption The authority has called an emergency meeting to discuss how to make £70m of savings by March 2019

Mr Golby said they would "safeguard all children and young people" while ensuring a "robust safeguarding system to protect vulnerable adults".

The "core offer" would also see the authority carry out "sufficient maintenance" of public highways and plan for school places, he added.

A council source told the BBC the scale of possible cuts was "huge... completely unprecedented".

You may also be interested in:

A section 114 notice issued last week, severely curtailing spending at the council, follows the issuing of the same notice in February.

Prior to this, there had been only two issued in the UK since 1988.

Brian Roberts, one of two government-appointed commissioners overseeing the council, said the authority's finances were in a "truly perilous state".

Mr Roberts said: "To put itself on a secure financial footing, very difficult decisions will need to be taken. It is clear the time for these decisions is now."

Image caption The council has said a "robust" system would be retained to safeguard children and vulnerable adults

Prof Tony Travers, a local government expert at the London School of Economics, warned 15 to 20 councils were at risk of ending up in a similar position to Northamptonshire.

"It won't just be Northamptonshire, but they are the council that has got nearest to the precipice as it were so far," he said.

The Local Government Association (LGA) said the next Spending Review would be "make or break for local services".

One of the councils facing similar financial pressures is Somerset County Council, which in May announced plans to sell off seven farms to raise £8m.