Image copyright Charles Ward Photography Image caption A total of 908 Land Rover and Range Rover vehicles completed the course near Northampton

A new world record for the largest parade of Land Rover and Range Rover vehicles has been confirmed.

A convoy of 908 vehicles completed a course at the Billing Off Road Show near Northampton.

But strict rules dictate how close each vehicle must stay to the one in front, and Guinness said just 640 qualified.

That still beats the previous record of 632, which was set in Bavaria, Germany, in May, and organisers said they were pleased the title was back in the UK.

Image copyright Charles Ward Photography Image caption Not all the cars were judged to have kept close enough to the one in front to count towards the record

Land Rover enthusiasts Richard and Sarah Arrowsmith have built and run the event's off-road course for 27 years and decided to try to break the record to celebrate the company's 70th birthday.

The Land Rover Series I was launched at the Amsterdam Motor Show in 1948.

A new "largest parade" record was set at 348 vehicles during a charity event at Jaguar Land Rover's plant in Gaydon, Warwickshire, in 2011 and it has since been broken again in Portugal and Germany.

Mrs Arrowsmith said: "It is very exciting to have brought the record back to the UK, the home of Land Rover.

"The record belongs to every single participant, marshal and every other person who helped make it possible."

Image copyright Charles Ward Photography Image caption The event was held to mark the 70th anniversary of the first Land Rover model being unveiled

The event took place nearly a month ago on 30 June, but Guinness World Records' adjudicators had to take time to make an official declaration based on their rules.

The vehicles had to stay a maximum of 9m (29.5ft) - about the length of two cars - from the vehicle in front for their participation to qualify as a valid attempt.

Any gaps that were longer meant the car following was disqualified from the total number.