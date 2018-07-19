Barry Sheene's Goodwood soapbox car sold for £8,000
A carbon fibre soapbox racing car, driven by motorcycling legend Barry Sheene, has sold at auction for £8,000.
Sheene swapped his usual two wheels for four to take part in the soapbox racing challenge at the 2000 Goodwood Festival of Speed, near Chichester.
Auto engineering company Cosworth built the car for Sheene and it was sold at its headquarters in Northampton
A spokesman for H&I Auctions said they were unable to reveal details about the buyer but there was worldwide interest.
He said: "We had bidding activity from UK, United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Italy.
"There were over 400 bidders attending both online and in the room."
It was Goodwood's first-ever soapbox race and the motorcyclist competed against 24 other drivers, although no-one at Cosworth has details of where Sheene finished.
Participating vehicles had to cost no more than £1,000.
Sheene won 19 races and two world championships during his 11-year 500cc Grand Prix career, which ended in 1984.
He defied death twice after two major crashes that could have ended his career.
After emigrating to Australia, he died of cancer aged 52 in 2003.