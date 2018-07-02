Image copyright Laura Chandler Image caption A report said David Chandler, pictured with his wife Laura, would have suffered respiratory failure

The death of an engineer killed by an ammonia leak at a brewery was accidental, an inquest has concluded.

David Chandler, from Bridgnorth, Shropshire, died at the Carlsberg plant in Northampton on 9 November 2016.

Northampton Coroner's Court heard the 45-year-old died from inhalation of ammonia having been exposed to a "sudden release" of gas.

The jury concluded the leak from a valve on a compressor was "preventable".

Last week Jamie Davies from the Health and Safety Executive told the inquest he found an isolation valve in the pipework had not been closed at the time of the leak.

A project engineering manager at the brewery at the time said Carlsberg had not carried out a risk assessment on the isolation of the gas.

Mr Chandler had been employed as a subcontractor to remove a dormant compressor unit.

His colleague Stuart Wright said "grey and white smoke" had burst out of a valve in pipework surrounding the compressor following a "massive explosion".

The jury heard he would have become "rapidly unconscious".