Northampton

Gus Davies death: Three murder charges in 'suspicious death'

  • 1 July 2018
Gus Davies Image copyright Northamptonshire Police
Image caption Gus Davies' family said he had a "cheeky exterior"

Three people have been charged with murder in connection with the "suspicious" death of a man.

The body of Gus Davies, 23, was found in Old Town, Brackley, Northamptonshire, on Monday.

Robert Fields, 22, Simon Atherton, 42, both from Brackley, and Amanda Butler, 39, from Croughton, have been charged with murder and money laundering.

All three have been remanded to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Mr Atherton and Ms Butler have also been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs.

Two other people, a 52-year old man and a 67-year-old woman arrested in connection with the death have been released under investigation.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency
Image caption Police were called to Old Town in Brackley on Monday

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites