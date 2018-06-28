Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Police were called to Old Town in Brackley on Monday

Four people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was found murdered on Monday.

Police have not disclosed any further information about the victim, who was found in Old Town, Brackley.

Two men, aged 22 and 52, and a 39-year-old woman from the Northamptonshire town are in police custody along with a 42-year-old man from Daventry.

Inquiries into the death are being led by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit major crime team.

Officers say their investigation is focused on two areas of the town, one at a flat in Old Town, and the other in an area around St James Lake, off Banbury Road.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, or may have CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to contact police.