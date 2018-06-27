Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Daniel Fitzjohn's family were "devastated" by news of his death, said police

A second person has been charged over the death of a man who was stabbed following an alleged altercation in a newsagent's shop.

Daniel Fitzjohn, 34, died in hospital after the attack in the Kingsley area of Northampton on 14 June.

Harphinder Sanghera, 25, from Wolverhampton, will appear before magistrates in Northampton on Thursday charged with conspiracy to murder.

Another man has previously been charged with murder and is in custody.

Daniel Quinn, 27, from Wolverhampton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday.