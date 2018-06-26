Image copyright Google Image caption The 72-year-old worker sustained head injuries in the lift shaft fall

The management of a private care home in Leicester has been fined £14,000 after a worker fell down a lift shaft.

The unnamed man, 72, suffered head injuries in the accident at Sutton in the Elms care home in September 2016.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that a door-locking mechanism was broken for a month before the fall.

Sutton in the Elms Care Limited admitted safety breaches and was ordered to pay £2,535 costs by magistrates in Northampton.

The website of the private care home, on Sutton Lane, Leicester, said it provided round-the-clock nursing care to about 40 elderly male and female residents.

Image copyright Google Image caption The company was fined in a HSE hearing at Northampton Magistrates' Court

Magistrates were told the lift involved was used to convey breakfast meals from the kitchen to the dining room, on a different floor.

An interlock system - which meant the lift door could only be opened when the platform was at the right floor - was broken, the court was told.

The HSE said management "failed to deal with the known issue of employees overriding the door safety locking mechanism with a screwdriver" and that the lift had not been properly checked.

'Head injuries'

The worker fell 1.5m (4.9ft) down the shaft because the platform was at a lower level, the court heard.

He sustained head injuries and broken vertebrae in the fall, the HSE confirmed.

The company pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 as well as lift operation regulations.

HSE inspector Michelle Morrison said: "This incident could so easily have been avoided, had the management at the care home ensured that employees were not manually over-riding safety features on this platform lift."

The care home has been approached for comment.