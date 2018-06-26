Northampton

Daniel Fitzjohn: Further arrest in 'newsagent row' killing

  • 26 June 2018
Daniel Fitzjohn Image copyright Northamptonshire Police
Image caption Daniel Fitzjohn's family were "devastated" by news of his death, said police

A new arrest has been made by police investigating the murder of a man stabbed after an "altercation" in a newsagents.

Daniel Fitzjohn, 34, died in hospital after the attack in the Kingsley area of Northampton on 14 June.

Officers said a 25-year-old man from Wolverhampton was being questioned on suspicion of murder.

Another man from Wolverhampton, 27-year-old Daniel Quinn, has already been charged with murder.

He was remanded in custody after appearing at Northampton Crown Court on Monday.

