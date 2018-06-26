Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Old Town in Brackley on Monday

A "suspicious death" is being investigated by police in Brackley, Northamptonshire.

Police have not provided details about the victim, but said a body was found in Old Town on Monday.

Officers said they were carrying out searches and "other enquiries" in Brackley as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information about the death has been asked to contact police or Crimestoppers anonymously.