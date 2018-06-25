Image copyright Family picture Image caption Louis-Ryan Menezes died from a stab wound to the chest

A teenager has denied murdering a 17-year-old who was fatally stabbed in Northampton.

Louis-Ryan Menezes died in hospital after the attack on Drayton Walk in Kingsthorpe between 18:00 and 19:00 BST on 25 May.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Menezes, from nearby Rothwell, died from a stab wound to the chest.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named, appeared at Northampton Crown Court and is due to stand trial in January.