The family of a 42-year-old man found stabbed to death in his home is "devastated", police said.

Officers found Chris Matthews' body after they were called to Victoria Gardens, Northampton, at about 12:30 BST on Friday.

A post-mortem examination confirmed he died from a stab wound.

Spencer Hobson, 50, of Victoria Gardens, appeared before magistrates charged with murder and is due at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday.

Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the stabbing.

Senior investigating officer Stuart Hitchon said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Matthews' family and friends and specialist officers are continuing to support them.

"They are devastated by what has happened and have asked that they be allowed to come to terms with their loss without intrusion at this very difficult time."