Murder charge over body found Northampton house
- 24 June 2018
A man has been charged with murder after a body was discovered in a house.
Police found the 42-year-old man's body after being called to Victoria Gardens, Northampton at about 12:30 BST on Friday.
Northamptonshire Police said a preliminary post-mortem confirmed the victim died from a stab wound.
Spencer Hobson, 50, of Victoria Gardens, Northampton, will appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Monday.