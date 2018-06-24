Image copyright Google Image caption The body was found at a house in Victoria Gardens

A man has been charged with murder after a body was discovered in a house.

Police found the 42-year-old man's body after being called to Victoria Gardens, Northampton at about 12:30 BST on Friday.

Northamptonshire Police said a preliminary post-mortem confirmed the victim died from a stab wound.

Spencer Hobson, 50, of Victoria Gardens, Northampton, will appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Monday.