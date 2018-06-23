Northampton

Murder arrest after body found in Northampton house

  • 23 June 2018
Victoria Gardens, Northampton Image copyright Google
Image caption The body was found at a house in Victoria Gardens

A man has been arrested after a body was discovered at a house.

Police found the body of the 42-year-old man after being called to Victoria Gardens in Northampton at about 12:30 BST.

A 50-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A post-mortem was carried out on the body at Leicester Royal Infirmary but the results have not yet been confirmed.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites