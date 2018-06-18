Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Daniel Fitzjohn's family are "devastated", said police

Police investigating the murder of a man, stabbed after an "altercation" in a newsagents, have made two arrests.

Daniel Fitzjohn, 34, died in hospital after being attacked in Brookfield Road and Randall Road, Northampton, at about 21:45 BST on Thursday.

Two females have been questioned on suspicion of assisting an offender and released pending further inquiries.

Police said they were looking for two men and appealed for witnesses to a grey mini being driven "erratically".

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said a "large-scale investigation" was under way with a team working "around the clock".

Ch Insp James Willis from the East Midlands major crime team said: "We're particularly looking for two males.

"One is in his 20s with close-cropped hair and the other is black or Asian and was wearing a dark hoodie."