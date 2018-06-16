Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Daniel Fitzjohn's family are "devastated", said police

A man who police believe may have been stabbed after a row in a newsagents has been identified.

Daniel Fitzjohn, 34, died following the attack in Brookfield Road and Randall Road, Northampton, at about 21:45 BST on Thursday.

Police investigating the murder said they were examining if it was connected to an "altercation" in a nearby shop.

Police have urged any witnesses to come forward. No-one has yet been arrested in connection with his death.

After the incident Mr Fitzjohn was taken to Northampton General where he died later.

Det Ch Insp Ally White said his family were "devastated" and police had a "large team of specialist officers working around-the-clock to identify those involved in Daniel's death in order to bring them to justice".