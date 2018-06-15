Image copyright Google Image caption Police want information about an argument in a newsagents before a man was found stabbed in Randall Road

A murder investigation has begun after a man, found with stab wounds following an argument, died in hospital in Northampton.

Police called to Brookfield Road in Kingsley at 21:45 BST on Thursday and found a 34-year-old man injured in nearby Randall Road.

He was taken to Northampton General where he died later.

Detectives said they were looking at whether it was connected to an "altercation" in a nearby shop.

Det Ch Insp Ally White said: "This is a fast-paced investigation and we are following a number of lines of inquiry.

"We would like to speak to anyone who may have any information about the incident or anyone who may have witnessed an earlier altercation at about 21:40 in Fairfield News [on Fairfield Road].

"Any detail, no matter how small you think it is, could provide vital information."

Police have closed off part of Randall Road and Brookfield Road.

House-to-house inquiries are taking place and high-visibility patrols will be carried out, police said.