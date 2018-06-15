Image caption HMP Woodhill is a Category A prison

A prisoner who was killed in jail after an "altercation" between four men has been named.

Police said the victim was 49-year-old Taras Nykolyn, died at HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes on 5 June.

A preliminary port-mortem investigation found he died from head and facial injuries.

Three men, aged 32, 33 and 36, were arrested on suspicion of murder and have been released under investigation back into the prison system.

Thames Valley Police said its investigations were continuing.

Woodhill is a Category A jail which has about 800 prisoners.