German prince killed in Northamptonshire riding accident
A German prince has died after falling from his horse in Northamptonshire.
Prince Georg-Constantin of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach died on 9 June at Apethorpe Hall, near Oundle.
His friend, Alexander Fiske-Harrison paid tribute to him and said he was a "fine horseman".
Police confirmed they were called to the estate at about 21:25 BST to reports of a "sudden death" of a man in his 40s, which is not being treated as suspicious.
A spokeswoman for the East Midlands Ambulance Service said it received a call "that someone had fallen from a horse and sustained life-threatening injuries."
Two ambulances were sent to the scene, she said.
Mr Fiske-Harrison said on Facebook: "Rest In Peace my poor friend.
"That such a fine horseman should go out that way. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family," he said.
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police, said: "Police were called to reports of a sudden death in East Northamptonshire.
"Sadly a man in his 40s is believed to have died following a riding accident.
"His death is not believed to be suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner."