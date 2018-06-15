Image copyright Alexander Fiske-Harrison Image caption Prince Georg-Constantin (left) was described as a "fine horseman"

A German prince has died after falling from his horse in Northamptonshire.

Prince Georg-Constantin of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach died on 9 June at Apethorpe Hall, near Oundle.

His friend, Alexander Fiske-Harrison paid tribute to him and said he was a "fine horseman".

Police confirmed they were called to the estate at about 21:25 BST to reports of a "sudden death" of a man in his 40s, which is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokeswoman for the East Midlands Ambulance Service said it received a call "that someone had fallen from a horse and sustained life-threatening injuries."

Two ambulances were sent to the scene, she said.

Mr Fiske-Harrison said on Facebook: "Rest In Peace my poor friend.

"That such a fine horseman should go out that way. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family," he said.

Image caption Apethorpe Hall is a Jacobean country house near Oundle in East Northamptonshire

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police, said: "Police were called to reports of a sudden death in East Northamptonshire.

"Sadly a man in his 40s is believed to have died following a riding accident.

"His death is not believed to be suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner."