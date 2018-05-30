Image copyright Family picture Image caption Louis-Ryan Menezes died from a stab wound to the chest

A 16-year-old boy was among three people arrested after a teenager was stabbed to death.

Louis-Ryan Menezes, 17, was attacked on Drayton Walk, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, on Friday.

The 16-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman from the town were detained alongside a man, 37, from London.

Northamptonshire Police refused to disclose the grounds for the arrests but confirmed they were connected to Mr Menezes' death.

Officers said Tuesday night's arrestees were not the same three people held and released without charge over the weekend.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Menezes, from nearby Rothwell, died from a stab wound to the chest.

'Working around the clock'

A team of over 40 detectives "continue to work round the clock" on the investigation, police said.

Detectives have also renewed an appeal for anyone who was in the Eastern Avenue North or Newnham Road areas of Drayton Walk between 18:00 BST and 19:00 BST on Friday to contact them.