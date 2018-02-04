Northampton

Murder charge over Kettering stab death

  • 4 February 2018
Tairu Jallow Image copyright Northants Police
Image caption Post-mortem tests showed Tairu Jallow died as a result of a stab wound

A man has been charged with stabbing a man to death at his home.

Tairu Jallow, 29, died at the property in Havelock Street, Kettering, on 14 January.

Police said a group of men broke into the Gambian national's house before the attack at about 21:00 GMT.

Clever Makande, 23, of Brandwood Crescent, Kings Norton, Birmingham, is accused of murder and is due at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A 29-year-old man from Birmingham and a 31-year-old man from Nottingham remain in custody on suspicion of murder.

Northamptonshire Police said they would like to speak to anyone who saw a silver Audi A4 convertible and a dark blue BMW 1 Series which were believed to have been in the area around the time of the incident.

