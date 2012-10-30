Man arrested after crashing into Northampton pub
- 30 October 2012
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car crashed into a pub in Northampton.
The Renault car hit a lamppost and traffic lights before ploughing into the White Elephant pub, Kettering Road at 02:00 GMT on Monday.
A woman has also been charged with assaulting a police officer.
The police said the two people involved were not seriously injured and the road was reopened after the wreckage was cleared.