Northampton

Man arrested after crashing into Northampton pub

  • 30 October 2012
Car crashed into the White Elephant pub in Northampton
Image caption The car crashed into the White Elephant pub in Northampton in the early hours of Monday morning

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car crashed into a pub in Northampton.

The Renault car hit a lamppost and traffic lights before ploughing into the White Elephant pub, Kettering Road at 02:00 GMT on Monday.

A woman has also been charged with assaulting a police officer.

The police said the two people involved were not seriously injured and the road was reopened after the wreckage was cleared.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites