Image caption Campaigners against the dumping of radioactive waste in Kings Cliffe took their fight to the Court of Appeal

Campaigners have lost a Court of Appeal battle to stop low-level radioactive waste being dumped near their Northamptonshire village.

Court of Appeal judges ruled in favour of Augean Plc which runs the waste site near Kings Cliffe.

Louise Bowen-West, who led the campaign, said she was "disappointed but not surprised" by the verdict, and vowed to fight on.

Augean Plc said it was always confident the plant would continue to operate.

Mrs Bowen-West said campaigners may now take the fight to the Supreme Court.

She said: "It is a disappointment but these things take a long time.

"Our views are not being taken into consideration."

Contaminated soil

Her campaign group, known as Kings Cliffe Waste Watchers, is now seeking advice about continuing the legal battle.

The battle began when Northamptonshire County Council's decision to refuse Augean planning permission was overturned at a public inquiry.

In November 2011 campaigners mounted an appeal against the public inquiry decision, but a High Court judge rejected the case.

Now Lords Justice Laws, Tomlinson and Kitchin have rejected the campaigners' Court of Appeal action.

A statement from Augean Plc said: "If campaigners are ultimately successful in their appeal, the application will be referred back to the Secretary of State for re-determination.

"In those circumstances a favourable decision would be expected by the company."

Waste, including watchmakers powder paint used to create luminous dials, contaminated soil from a flint making factory, and rubble from decommission nuclear power plant has been dumped on the site since December.