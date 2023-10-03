Norfolk's wheelchair tennis star Alfie Hewett appointed OBE

Hewett is currently ranked No.2 in the world in men's singles

Wheelchair tennis champion Alfie Hewett has received an OBE from the Princess Royal at a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The honour, for services to tennis, was announced in King Charles III's first Birthday Honours list in June.

Hewett, 25, and from Cantley in Norfolk, is currently ranked number two in the world for men's singles.

The eight-time Grand Slam singles champion, won his fourth US Open title this year when he beat his doubles partner Gordon Reid.

From an Olympian to a Paralympian - Alfie Hewett was presented with his OBE by King Charles's sister Princess Anne

Reid has also been appointed OBE.

The pair have won 18 wheelchair tennis doubles Grand Slam titles together, including Wimbledon this year.

Doubles partners Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett got their medals together at the royal residence in Berkshire

