Norfolk's wheelchair tennis star Alfie Hewett appointed OBE
- Published
Wheelchair tennis champion Alfie Hewett has received an OBE from the Princess Royal at a ceremony at Windsor Castle.
The honour, for services to tennis, was announced in King Charles III's first Birthday Honours list in June.
Hewett, 25, and from Cantley in Norfolk, is currently ranked number two in the world for men's singles.
The eight-time Grand Slam singles champion, won his fourth US Open title this year when he beat his doubles partner Gordon Reid.
Reid has also been appointed OBE.
The pair have won 18 wheelchair tennis doubles Grand Slam titles together, including Wimbledon this year.
