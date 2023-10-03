Man's body recovered from drain in King's Lynn
- Published
The death of a man whose body was found in a town's watercourse was not being treated as suspicious, police said.
Norfolk Police was called to Turbus Road in King's Lynn at 10:36 BST following reports that a body had been discovered in the Bawsey Drain.
Emergency services, including fire and ambulance, attended the scene and the body was recovered from the water.
Officers were treating the death as "unexplained".
