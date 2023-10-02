Earsham: Man dies after after two-car crash in Norfolk

The A143 near EarshamGeograph/Geographer
The driver of a black Ford S Max died following the crash at Earsham, police said

A driver has died after a two-car crash on the Norfolk-Suffolk border.

The collision involved a silver Mitsubishi and a black Ford S Max on the A143 at Earsham, near Bungay, at about 20:00 BST on Sunday.

The driver of the Ford died, while the Mitsubishi driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury and Norfolk Police arrested him on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and X. If you have a story suggestion please email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.