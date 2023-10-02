Earsham: Man dies after after two-car crash in Norfolk
A driver has died after a two-car crash on the Norfolk-Suffolk border.
The collision involved a silver Mitsubishi and a black Ford S Max on the A143 at Earsham, near Bungay, at about 20:00 BST on Sunday.
The driver of the Ford died, while the Mitsubishi driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury and Norfolk Police arrested him on suspicion of dangerous driving.
Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage.
