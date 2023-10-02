Trolled Norwich City fan raises £60k in half marathon
A football fan who found global support after being trolled online has completed a half marathon - and raised £60,000.
Norwich City fan Nathan West, 31, was mocked online for a video interview ahead of the Canaries' Millwall clash.
He planned to raise £500 for Macmillian Cancer Support but donations from around the world flooded in from people defending him against online trolls.
Mr West, of Earsham, Norfolk, completed the Tonbridge Half Marathon on Sunday.
Finishing within one hour, 46 minutes and 14 seconds, he said it was "an amazing challenge".
He said the hilly route of the was difficult but he was "very pleased" with his overall time.
Previously the Canaries fan had completed a 10k run and saw the half marathon as "the next step".
The former Bungay High School pupil wanted to raise money for Macmillan having lost his grandparents to cancer.
In August the football fan was mocked after video interview on Sunday with sports outlet The Pink 'Un.
Following the interview, Mr West was targeted by unpleasant comments from strangers online.
Supporters from across the world then came to Mr West's defence, including Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe who said in his post: "Big up yourself for doing this interview Westy!"
The donations for the 31-year-old's marathon fundraiser started to pour in after BBC Radio Norfolk's fanzine show The Scrimmage co-host Chris Reeve shared a message online from Mr West.
The runner asked the journalist to make a charity donation rather than buy him beers for his correct prediction.
Mr West said that now the marathon was completed, he was looking forward to "having a few cold beers and a burger" as a reward.
