Norfolk: Three deny stealing lambs from Sandringham Estate
- Published
Three women have appeared in court, charged with stealing lambs from King Charles' Norfolk estate.
Rose Patterson, 34; Rosa Sharkey, 23; and Sarah Foy, 23, denied theft of three lambs from Sandringham Estate in May.
Appearing via video-link before King's Lynn magistrates, they denied causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.
All three also denied contravening orders related to recording the transport and movement of the animals.
They are due to appear before Norwich Crown Court on 26 October.
The women were granted bail on condition they did not enter the county of Norfolk, except for their trial and any legal appointments.
They were also banned from entering any royal park or estate where farming was, or was suspected to be, taking place.
Ms Patterson gave her address as care of her London solicitor's office, Ms Sharkey was said to be from Stoke Newington, London, and Ms Foy of South Normanton, Derbyshire.
