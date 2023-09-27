Burnham Market votes to prevent more holiday homes
- Published
A North Norfolk village which has been a honeypot for holidaymakers has voted to oppose more second and holiday homes being built.
Burnham Market, near Wells-next-the-Sea, is nicknamed Chelsea-on-Sea locally because of the high number of properties owned by Londoners.
More than 80% of the 201 who voted backed the proposal.
Parish council chairman Dennis Clark said he hoped the result would help address the village's housing needs.
The proposal - put to a village referendum - said new builds and homes that come up for sale should not be allowed to be second or holiday homes.
It will now become part of the village plan, which in turn will be used by West Norfolk Council when considering planning applications.
Mr Clark said residents were not against outsiders coming to the village but that holiday homes, especially, made both buying or renting accommodation more expensive for residents.
"We know we cannot change everything overnight, but we also know that the borough council now have to reflect the requirements of the villagers, which is quite important really, because many of the politicians have talked about 'we will let communities look after themselves and decide which way they are going', but they never really manage that.
"I do want to stress that all we are trying to do is get a balance. We don't want to discourage people from coming here, we certainly don't want to discourage visitors," he added.
Estate agents Sowerby's handle both holiday lets and property sales in the village
Branch manager Spencer Cushing said there has been a change in demand since the Covid pandemic started.
He said before 2020, between 75% and 80% of clients wanted second homes to both use themselves and rent out.
"There has been a sea change in that," he said. "People now... want to buy property for their main homes. It's changed dramatically, in a positive way."
Mr Cushing said the average price of a property in Burnham Market is £1m, with even the smallest selling for around £500,000.
A spokesperson for the Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk said that, as a rule, the neighbourhood plan should take precedence over national guidelines.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830