Norfolk woman took magic mushrooms to ease pain, inquest told
A woman who died after eating magic mushrooms did so to relieve her pain, an inquest has heard.
Dorota Paskevic, 33, from Duston near Norwich, was left paralysed after a road collision in 2017.
The inquest at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich heard she had asked her friend and former carer to be present while she took the mushrooms.
Senior Coroner Jacqueline Lake said: "She wanted to take mushrooms to act as a pain suppressant."
Ms Paskevic was admitted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on 28 February after taking the mushrooms and was pronounced dead on 3 March.
Her cause of death was recorded as a hypoxic brain injury due to an overdose of psilocybin, a chemical found in magic mushrooms.
'Intentional act with an unintended consequence'
Ms Lake said: "There's no evidence Dorota intended to take her own life.
"She took the mushrooms in order to relieve the pain she was in.
"I'm satisfied this was an intentional act with an unintended consequence, namely her death."
The coroner said Ms Paskevic told her friend she "may trip for up to eight hours and may need water and also an ambulance if she stopped breathing".
Ms Paskevic, who was a vet before the road accident, was left tetraplegic with very limited movement.
The inquest heard she was unable to eat, drink or administer medication without help and had 24-hour care.
Ms Paskevic lived with her parents and live-in carers.
Ms Lake concluded her death was of misadventure and extended her condolences to Ms Paskevic's family.
