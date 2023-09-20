Body part found on Norfolk beach belonged to missing Pawel Martyniak
Police have confirmed a body part found on a beach belonged to a man who has not been seen for nearly two years.
Pawel Martyniak, 21, went missing from Gorleston, Norfolk, on 30 November 2021. Officers were unable to trace him despite extensive checks and searches.
The remains were found by a member of the public on Winterton beach in March. Forensic examination has confirmed it belonged to Mr Martyniak, police said.
Norfolk Police said his death was not believed to be suspicious.
The force said it would not be providing any more details about the body part.
