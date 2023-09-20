SS uniform-wearing group ordered to leave Sheringham 1940s festival
- Published
A group of men wearing Nazi military uniforms had to be escorted from a 1940s celebration "for their own safety", organisers said.
They were wearing German SS outfits, goose-stepping and saluting Hitler, and were asked to leave the event in Sheringham, Norfolk, after complaints.
Marshals escorted the men out of the town and police said they were investigating a reported assault.
One member of the group said they had not intended to cause offence.
Graham Deans, organiser of the annual Sheringham 1940s Weekend, said: "Their mannerisms and the dress was inappropriate for the event."
The uniforms worn by the men, aged between 30 and 50, bore swastikas and death's head symbols, as first revealed by the Eastern Daily Press.
"This regalia is extremely inappropriate, offensive and disrespectful," said Mr Deans.
"There were some very, very upset people in the town. There's a very small Jewish community in the town, and basically, it was inappropriate for them to be in the town."
After a number of complaints, Mr Deans asked them to leave, and police also attended.
"For their own safety, we escorted them out of town to avoid any confrontation, and they agreed to leave the town immediately," he said.
A car and 15 marshals escorted the men a mile-and-a-half out of town.
Mr Deans said the weekend was about celebrating the camaraderie and team spirit of the 1940s and that, in future, the festival team would be posting rules regarding costumes on boards for people to see as they entered the town.
The 1940s weekend, which attracted 20,000 visitors on Saturday and Sunday, was held alongside North Norfolk Railways' (NNR) Steam Back to the 40s event.
Graham Hukins, of NNR, said: "We have a very long-standing policy of not allowing exhibitors or visitors in Axis uniforms [those of Germany, Italy and Japan] on to our sites at all.
"You don't want Nazism or fascism at an event to celebrate and commemorate... what life was like in Britain at the time."
'Quickly resolved'
Sheringham Town Council said it would hold a meeting with local stakeholders "to determine what happened and what action may be taken to prevent a reoccurrence."
In a statement, Norfolk police said an officer on patrol in Sheringham came across a confrontation in the High Street on Saturday during the festival.
"The officer intervened and quickly resolved the incident," it said.
"One man reported being assaulted and this is being investigated further. No-one was injured during the incident."
One of the 15 members of the party - who would not reveal his name - told the BBC the men were from a history group.
"There was no offence intended... and we left, when asked to do so," he said.
He said they had been dressed as fighters against Communist Russia, denied they were being deliberately provocative and said some people were appreciative of their presence.
