Norwich drivers baffled by sign warning of roadworks 100 miles away
Drivers were left baffled by a sign warning of roadworks happening more than 100 miles away.
An electronic board in Norwich, where Wroxham Road meets Sprowston Road, alerted drivers to an overnight road closure in the Leicestershire village of Coston.
The sign, which was in place for several days earlier this week, has now been switched off.
Norfolk County Council said it had been caused by a software problem.
The local authority said the sign should have been displaying information about roadworks on the Heartsease roundabout which is less than two miles away.
Instead, it told drivers of an overnight road closure in place in the Leicestershire village preventing them reaching Melton Mowbray.
"It's a software problem with our contractor who is looking to resolve this issue," said a council spokesman.
Work on the Heartsease started on 11 September and is due to continue until April 2024.
