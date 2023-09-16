Lorraine Turner: Fresh appeal sparks calls over 2002 killing
- Published
A plea by a brother and sister who found the body of their mother 21 years ago has sparked calls to police.
Jasmine and Jordan, then aged eight and 10, found Lorraine Turner with head injuries at her home in Old Catton, near Norwich, on 17 August, 2002.
Last month, the siblings urged anyone with information to come forward.
Norfolk Police said it had received two calls off the back of their appeal, with officers continuing to work through them.
The circumstances of 37-year-old Ms Turners' death had never been fully established, police added.
A man was charged with her murder, but the case never went to trial.
The siblings said they had been "haunted" by the discovery, made during a visit to her home in Desmond Drive, and spoke of their need for closure.
"I do not know 'why?' or 'who?'," said Jasmine.
"But someone does, and I would appeal to anyone whose loyalties may have changed over the years to come forward.
"Our mother is not coming back, and making this appeal may be one of the very last things me and Jordan are able to do for her."
