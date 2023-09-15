Beighton: Woman in her 80s dies a month after road crash
A woman in her 80s has died in hospital a month after being seriously injured in a road crash.
The Vauxhall Agila she was driving towards Beighton left the carriageway on Acle Road and went into a ditch in the afternoon of 11 August, Norfolk Police said.
She was taken to hospital where she died on 8 September.
The force has appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage to come forward.
