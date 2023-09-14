Two taken to hospital after car crashes into Bradfield pub
- Published
A man and a woman have been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a pub.
Emergency services, including eight ambulance vehicles, were called to the Strangers pub on The Street in Bradfield, near Manningtree, Essex, earlier.
It is thought the man had a medical episode behind the wheel of a car.
The pub, which is located on a campsite, is believed to be closed for renovation.
A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "One man and one woman were transported to Colchester General Hospital, and hazardous area response team crews stayed on scene to support fire and rescue colleagues making the building safe."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830