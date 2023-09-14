Tears shed as dog leaves Pact sanctuary in Hingham after five years
A dog has finally found a permanent home with a new owner after spending five years at an animal shelter.
Chase was rescued by the Pact animal and wildlife sanctuary in Hingham, Norfolk, aged 20 months.
Several unsuccessful attempts had been made to rehome Chase and there were a "lot of tears shed" when he left, the charity said.
New owner Mike Palmer, from Hellesdon, near Norwich, said he and Chase had an immediate connection.
The former civil servant, who retired after developing a brain tumour in 2015, was volunteering at the rescue centre when he was given Chase to exercise.
'Massive void'
"After walking about 30m (98ft) or so, I just felt a bond," he said.
Mr Palmer said he and his wife, Debbie, lost their own dog in April.
"Having a house with no dog, with being medically retired for the past eight years with brain cancer, left a massive void in our hearts and in our home," he said.
Unsuccessful attempts had previously been made to rehome Chase, a Malinois and German shepherd cross, the charity said.
"We struggled to find him a home which could provide the attention, time and high fencing he needed to thrive and stay safe," said a Pact spokesperson.
"We have had a handful of dogs who have spent years with us, some who sadly never made it into a home.
"These dogs are usually ones with complex behavioural issues who we have tried in multiple homes but been unable to find the right match."
Mr Palmer said animals like Chase were often "the forgotten ones" and he was aware he would need to devote attention and care.
"Fortunately, because of being retired due to my medical condition, I can give him time, love and training," he said.
"He's a little bit dog-reactive but I can work with that.
"When I had brain surgery in 2015, I had to re-learn how to do everything again, so there's a path here that I can relate to."
Chase moved in with Mr and Mrs Palmer two weeks ago.
The PACT spokesperson said: "It's safe to say the place doesn't feel quite the same, and lots of tears were shed at the weekend, but we are so glad he has the home he deserves."
