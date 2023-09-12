Woman seriously hurt in Norwich balcony fall
A woman has been seriously injured in a fall from a first floor flat, police have said.
The victim, in her 40s, fell from the balcony in Johnson Place, Norwich, on Sunday.
Emergency services arrived at 09:45 BST and the woman was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she is in a stable condition.
A man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s were arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.
They were arrested at the scene and have been released on police bail while the investigation continues.
Detectives have asked anyone who witnessed the fall or with information to contact them.
