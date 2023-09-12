Saxlingham Nethergate glamping site told to stop 'Ibiza-style parties'
Officials have ruled a glamping business accused of holding "Ibiza-style parties" in a village property was operating unlawfully.
A planning application to use 17th Century Hill House in Saxlingham Nethergate for large events, such as hen and stag parties, was rejected by South Norfolk Council (SNC).
Local residents had spent nine months fighting the application.
Owner Darren Swayne said he was considering his options.
One resident of the 700-strong village won a seat on the district council with a pledge to tackle the issue.
Villagers said they had to put up with excessive noise and drunken shouting from the site, as well as adults running through the quiet streets playing tag and games being organised in an abandoned church on the edge of the village.
The 10-bedroom property accommodated up to 25 guests but many more could stay in bell tents in the grounds.
Local residents claimed some events have attracted crowds of up to 200 people, with some lasting several days.
Mr Swayne had been seeking a certificate of lawfulness - a planning device confirming that the use of a property is lawful.
They can be applied for once the land has had the same use continuously for 10 years.
In his application, Mr Swayne argued that Hill House had been open since October 2007, providing invoices, brochures and reviews as evidence.
SNC's Saxlingham Nethergate councillor, John Cook, who ran in May's local elections on a platform against the business said: "It's been a stressful nine months for all of us but it is a great example of the planning system working properly and I believe it has come to the right conclusion."
Mr Swayne, a businessman, said: "Whilst we do not agree with the legal opinion that the officers have received, we are grateful that a decision has been made and thank the officers for all of their hard work.
"We are looking forward to meeting with SNC soon to discuss the way forward."
