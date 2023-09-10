UEA student praises swift Raac room change
A student said he faced "zero delay" when a university changed his accommodation amid fears of unsafe concrete.
The University of East Anglia (UEA) said the Norfolk and Suffolk Terrace, well-known as the Ziggurats, would be closed until further notice.
Peter Doughty, 42, said he was moved to new on-campus provision within 24 hours of his room being shut on Tuesday.
UEA said it was also working with alternative accommodation providers.
UEA confirmed that as well as the Ziggurats, visitor accommodation in Broadview Lodge and the top floors of Nelson Court and Constable Terrace would be closed for investigations.
Students, the university said, would be moved to alternative sites, both on and off campus, due to new government guidance on reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).
Mr Doughty, a full-time computer science student, spent the summer in one of the Ziggurats because the room was the only home he had currently.
He said he faced "zero delay" when he was told the room offered "potential for risk".
"As one of approximately 800 affected domestic and international students, I have felt informed and prioritised in every decision UEA management have made over the last week," he said.
"Nobody would enjoy packing and unpacking twice in a week, but does that even come close to the extra burden on our staff and budget over the coming weeks? No it doesn't."
Vice chancellor, David Maguire, said: "Fortunately we're in a position where we've got some rooms we can use on campus and we've been working with alternative providers to find the rest of the rooms we need."
But some students will have to wait until Tuesday to find out where the off-campus rooms will be, three days before first years arrive.
Student Union welfare officer Nathan Wyatt said the union was worried students would face extra challenges during freshers week.
"Food vouchers are definitely something the university could consider and things like bus passes could be really significant to make sure that students aren't paying to get to campus," he said.
