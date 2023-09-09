Norwich City Women prepare for Carrow Road clash
Norwich City Women will play in front of a crowd of thousands at Carrow Road on Sunday as they take on Cambridge United in the National League South East Division One.
It is only the second league game they have played at the home of the men's team in two seasons.
"There will be more opportunities," said head coach Martin Herdman.
"This club is only going in one direction. I'm sure in the next few years we'll play multiple times there."
The last time the women's team played at Carrow Road in the league, more than 7,500 fans came to watch as they beat Ashford Town 5-3.
Since then a number of new players have joined and Herdman has taken over as head coach.
"Personally, it's a big stage and a big occasion, but it's all about the girls and them smashing it at the weekend," said Herdman.
"It's going to be hard to pick the squad, but it shouldn't be the only reason they're coming and playing because it's a long old season.
"If they're selfless and not in the squad, they'll pick themselves up and go again - we have to treat every game like it's at Carrow Road."
While Norwich City's men are not in action due to the international break, Herdman said he would use the opportunity to get some advice from boss David Wagner.
"It's the first time I'll be stepping foot in the dugout, so I will ask him [Wagner] for advice. I'm really excited about the game and it's a big opportunity for the girls to perform again."
