In pictures: The Norwich landmarks saved and preserved
A city's historically important sites that have been saved from demolition are among a number of places being celebrated in a new photo exhibition.
The Norwich 100 has been organised by the city's civic society to celebrate its centenary year.
The 100 photos that have gone on display at The Forum all represent places across Norwich that the society has helped to save or preserve, since its formation in 1923.
The exhibition runs until Sunday.
"Every photograph has a caption which shows why the place is important," said Vanessa Trevelyan, chair of The Norwich Society's publicity and events committee.
"It's not the 100 best places in Norwich. It's the ones where we've helped saved them, campaigned on their behalf, preserved them in some way or given them an architectural award.
"A lot of the places are places that people pass every day. But others, people might think, 'well I've never noticed that, what is it?'".
