Norwich: Fire sweeps through two flats above shops

Fire and rescue tape across a parade of shops, with a fire engine in background and burnt out roof of a flat above a shopRobby West/BBC
The fire affected two flats above a parade of shops on Earlham Road

A fire which affected two flats above a parade of shops in Norwich is being investigated.

Emergency services were called to Bunnett Square, off Colman Road, shortly after 21:00 BST on Thursday.

Police evacuated other residential properties while firefighters dealt with the incident, which was brought under control by midnight.

It is understood no-one was injured in the fire. A crew of firefighters remained on site.

