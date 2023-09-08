Norwich: Fire sweeps through two flats above shops
- Published
A fire which affected two flats above a parade of shops in Norwich is being investigated.
Emergency services were called to Bunnett Square, off Colman Road, shortly after 21:00 BST on Thursday.
Police evacuated other residential properties while firefighters dealt with the incident, which was brought under control by midnight.
It is understood no-one was injured in the fire. A crew of firefighters remained on site.
